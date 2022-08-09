Rental platform By Rotation opens new London pop-up

Social fashion rental app By Rotation has opened a new London-based summer pop-up, set to run until September 20.

Located in Belgravia, the pop-up will allow visitors to browse a selection of wardrobes from the app and will also see the debut of its ‘rotation station’, where users can drop off and pick up rented looks.

The store will further be used as a space to showcase independent and new designers, offering a variety of in-store exclusives, as well as events, workshops and beauty experiences.

Additionally, styling sessions will be available through the By Rotation website where a team member will curate a specific rental edit.

The launch follows a number of successful pop-ups by the rental platform, which most recently opened a store in collaboration with Cheshire-based McArthurGlen Designer Outlet – its first location outside of London.

Commenting on the new pop-up, founder Eshita Kabra-Davies, said in a release: “As with every By Rotation pop-up, we wanted to design a welcoming and engaging space where our community can enter and feel as if they’re stepping into the app.”