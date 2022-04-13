Rental platform Hirestreet links with Marks & Spencer for biggest retailer collab to date

UK fashion rental platform Hirestreet has launched its biggest retailer collaboration to date with Marks & Spencer.

The Spring collection is the second drop of Marks & Spencer products on the platform, and comprises 40 new season womenswear pieces from M&S Collection, as well as from the retailer’s in-house brands Autograph and Per Una.

The second drop also expands into new product categories including trousers and jackets. The drop will kick off with 16 looks this week, followed by new styles launching throughout the season.

Rosie Hartman, the strategy lead at Hirestreet, said: “Clothing rental is often associated with special occasions, but the popularity of Marks & Spencer clothes, many of which are versatile for any occasion, demonstrates how the future of fashion rental is changing - today rental fashion is more than just providing temporary access to designer items.”

Hirestreet said Marks & Spencer has been the platform’s most popular brand for a ‘bundle’ - where customers can select three different outfits for a 30-day rental period for 50 pounds. A quarter of all bundle orders have contained a Marks & Spencer product.

Richard Price, managing director of clothing and home at Marks & Spencer, said: “We know customers are increasingly interested in the circular economy and rental which is why we started our exciting partnership with Hirestreet last year.”

He said the feedback so far has been “great” from Hirestreet users.