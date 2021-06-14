Rental platform Rotaro opens first retail pop-up

Rotaro, the fashion rental service focusing on sustainability, has opened its first-ever pop-up store in London.

Located on Carnaby Street, Soho, the curated space will be open for two months and will house rental pieces from JW Anderson, House of Sunny, Stine Goya, Anouki, Materiel Tibilisi, and Stand Studio. Customers will be able to rent in-store and take items away on the same day or try on outfits and reserve for a future date.

The pop-up will also have smart screens, where customers can browse the full Rotaro offering online and have it delivered to their door. Rentals start from 14-70 pounds for four days, with pieces available in a variety of sizes from UK 6 to 16.

Georgie Hyatt, co-founder of Rotaro, said in a statement: “We want to use the store as space for collaboration, inspiration and education. We want to provide a space to bring our community together, host events, panels, workshops and help our community along on their circular fashion journey.

“The store is about discovery, discovering new brands, exploring your personal style and learning about the exciting ways to experiment with fashion more mindfully. We’re also collaborating with our brand partners to champion them as pioneers in the circular fashion economy.”

Image: courtesy of Rotaro

Described as a zero-waste, store of the future, Rotaro is also ensuring that nothing from the store will go to landfill. The rental brand will be using packaging that is biodegradable and recycled, and renting furniture, tech and artwork, and making sure that the flower installations are replanted.

The Rotaro pop-up will also be used as an educational hub, explained the rental service, with creative workshops, panel discussions with sustainable thought leaders, designer and artist collaborations.

The brand is partnering with Futerra, the leader in sustainable consultancy to bring to life the future of fashion in store, with interactive digitals aimed at helping customers along on their journey to consuming fashion more mindfully.

Image: courtesy of Rotaro

In addition, Rotaro will be partnering with online accessible art platform Partnership Editions to curate a rotating programme of exhibitions throughout the pop-up. Chosen for their shares values on “accessibility, curation and good design,” Partnership Editions’ artwork by emerging artists will be available to view in store and to purchase via a dedicated section on the Partnership Editions website. Prices will start from 220 pounds.

Image: courtesy of Rotaro

Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director at Shaftesbury, added: “We are very excited to welcome the arrival of womenswear rental label Rotaro to the area. Sustainability is at the heart of what we look for in a brand and Rotaro’s forward-thinking digital technology and zero-waste ethos make it a great addition to Carnaby.”

Rotaro’s summer pop-up is open at 45 Carnaby Street, London until August 20.

Image: courtesy of Rotaro

Image: courtesy of Rotaro

Image: courtesy of Rotaro