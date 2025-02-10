Represent opens Selfridges pop-up for newly launched womenswear collection

British luxury brand Represent has opened a pop-up retail space in department store Selfridges to celebrate the launch of its new womenswear line.

Initially unveiled towards the end of January, ‘Represent Woman’ expands on the brand’s existing presence in menswear, evolving its signature codes to give this new consumer their own identity.

Now, to coincide with the launch of the debut womenswear collection, dubbed ‘Overdrive’, the brand is taking to Selfridges for a six-month pop-up housed in a 650 square feet space.

Akin to its Los Angeles and Manchester flagships, the location is designed to reflect the minimalist aesthetic that has become synonymous with Represent, seen in the use of silver railings, a monochrome colour scheme and cement finishings.

In a release, head of womenswear at Represent, Toni Purdie, said the launch with Selfridges was a “landmark moment”, adding: “We couldn’t be more excited to share our vision with the Selfridges community and invite everyone to experience a taste of this new chapter. This is just the beginning, and we can’t wait for our customers to make the Overdrive collection their own.”

In his own statement, Paul Spencer, CEO of the brand, commented: “The women’s team has already brought so much energy to the business, and we are sure we can translate that to the consumer.

“We have huge ambition to be a significant global player and launching women’s is a natural progression towards this.”