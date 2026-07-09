Represent teases first South African store

Represent is set to embark on a new venture into Africa. The British premium label has teased its plans for a flagship store in Cape Town via its social media.

In the post, the brand simply states ‘opening soon’ in the caption, with an email plastered on the store’s entry calling for enquiries. The opening date and location have not yet been disclosed.

The location, which would be the label’s first store in Africa, builds on Represent’s ongoing broader retail expansion strategy. The company first ventured into physical retail with a store in Los Angeles in March 2024. It then opened a flagship space in Manchester before launching a London site in July 2025.

Its ongoing growth is being partially backed by investment firm True, which snapped up a minority stake in Represent late 2024 with the mission of helping the brand scale operations and expand into new channels.

Represent has since moved into womenswear, launching Represent Woman with a female-led design team in early 2025, and appointed a new chair and head for the North American market.