Represent to open its first UK store in Manchester

British streetwear brand Represent has chosen its hometown of Manchester to open its first UK store this autumn.

The new 5,419 square foot store, located on New Cathedral Street in Manchester city centre, positions Represent alongside luxury retailers, including Canada Goose, Paul Smith, Louis Vuitton, Selfridges, and Harvey Nichols.

George Heaton, creative director and founder of Represent, said in a statement: “We are very excited to open our first UK retail store in Manchester, our hometown and base. The Represent Manchester location marks an important and iconic milestone for the brand; having spent the past three years planning physical retail footprints, trailing the senses of energy, look, feel, and scent through our partners, such as Selfridges and Harrods along the process.

“We’ve been on the lookout for the perfect location during these years and managed to come upon this great store in a prestigious part of the city amongst other luxury brands. The space reflects what Represent looks and feels, through the tones, palette it carries, and the textures used throughout the materials used to craft the interior & exterior. The DNA you'll notice in our Los Angeles store is carried throughout.”

The Manchester store will mark the brand’s first permanent retail space for the brand in the UK, joining the bespoke boutique store it opened in West Hollywood, Los Angeles in March. The streetwear brand also has plans to open a tailored concept store in London’s Soho, which is due to open in early 2025.

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, which acts as joint asset managers of Manchester Arndale and New Cathedral Street with M&G Real Estate, added: “It is fantastic that Represent has chosen New Cathedral Street for its first permanent location outside London, especially given the brand’s history with Greater Manchester.

“Both New Cathedral Street and Manchester Arndale are increasingly seeing strong demand from leading international brands which are seeking high-quality, well-located physical retail space to help them access our strong customer base. In addition, the arrival of names such as Represent is helping us to provide a strong mix of choice for our customers ensuring we remain the go-to fashion destination for the North West.”