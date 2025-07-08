Represent unveils first look at London flagship ahead of opening

British luxury streetwear brand Represent is adding to its store portfolio, which includes Manchester in the UK and Los Angeles in the US, with a flagship store in London at 135-141 Wardour Street on July 12.

The store spans 5,000 square feet across two floors and will showcase the brand’s Represent Mainline brand, signature performance wear line 247 by Represent, Represent Woman, and its band collaborations with Oasis, Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden.

A “sizeable proportion” of the store will be dedicated to its 247 performance line, which it states has experienced "significant growth in the last few years”. The sub-brand, which this year expanded to include 247 Woman, is now the fastest-growing arm of the Represent business. Its sales have risen by 75 percent since January, following years of continued growth, and it now accounts for 25 percent of the overall Represent business.

Represent London flagship at 135-141 Wardour Street Credits: Represent

Paul Spencer, chief executive of Represent, said in a statement: “We have global ambition at Represent and we recognise London’s significance as a global fashion capital. Opening our London store strengthens our positioning as a premium British brand.

This flagship opening is a statement of intent. Our long-term vision is to build a brand that goes beyond product and connects through culture, community and lifestyle; which is why physical stores are so important. Along with Manchester and LA, it also acts as a blueprint for international expansion that can hopefully shape future openings in other major cities across the world.”

Represent London flagship at 135-141 Wardour Street Credits: Represent

Represent’s London flagship to include ‘Owners Club Cafe’

The London store will also debut Represent’s ‘Owners Club Cafe,’ an exclusive 550 square foot concept featuring a state-of-the-art Modbar set-up to serve speciality single-origin coffee roasted in collaboration with London’s Plot Roasting with a menu drawing inspiration from Los Angeles’ cafe culture, offering nitro cold brew, cream-top cold brew, and matcha. The cafe will also debut a Mango Protein 247 bottled smoothie and a selection of pastries from East London’s Rinkoffs Bakery.

Represent London flagship at 135-141 Wardour Street Credits: Represent

George Heaton, founder and creative director of Represent, added: “Opening a London flagship is monumental. A dream of ours as young designers growing into the industry was always to open a store in the capital, and we wanted to save that moment until we could do it with full intention that really defines who and what we are as a brand. Represent London shows the brand’s constant progression and the elevation over the past 14 years has been a considered steady growth with key defining moments that prove ourselves becoming a legacy.

“Represent is here to stay, and a physical store marks the proof. Being able to have that product in front of our consumers builds so much more loyalty and love for the brand. People are able to come here and sense us; from the scent of our fragrance, to the drinks on our cafe menu and of course, to see the quality of our product.”

To mark the London flagship opening, Represent is launching an exclusive collection available in-store only, featuring limited-edition “London Store” T-shirts and hoodies, alongside a football shirt. The brand is also adding a capsule collection of ‘Owners Club Cafe’ merchandise, featuring hoodies, T-shirts, caps, and homeware, available exclusively at the cafe.