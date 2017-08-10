Reserved confirms UK opening date

Polish retailer Reserved has confirmed that it is opening its debut UK store on Oxford Street in London on September 6.

The 2,300 square foot flagship store will offer the brand’s trend-led affordable fashion for women, men and children within the former BHS unit at 252 Oxford Street, London.

Commenting on the UK launch of Reserved, co-founder and chief executive, Marek Piechocki said: “The opening of Reserved Oxford Street is an important move for us. London is a fashion capital and having a presence in this prestigious location will be another step towards building global recognition of Reserved as a brand and LPP as a company.”

To help launch the brand to the UK, Reserved has signed up Kate Moss to be the face of the opening and its global campaign. Shot in London by renowned photographer Daniel Jackson, the campaign aims to highlight Reserved’s fun and fashion-forward aesthetic to British consumers.

Reserved is part of the LPP group, one of the fastest-growing clothing companies in Europe, and has around 450 stores in 18 countries. LPP has around 1,700 stores globally with revenues of more than 6 billion Polish Zloty (approximately 1.2 billion pounds) in 2016.

Image: courtesy of Reserved