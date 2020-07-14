Retail analytics startup Uncrowd wins Microsoft Partner of the Year Award

British retail analytics startup Uncrowd has won the Microsoft for Startups Partner of the Year Award.

The UK company’s Friction/Reward Indexing platform offers retailers insights into shopper preference, behaviors and likelihood to buy, allowing them to optimise budgets and reduce costs.

The award was launched by Microsoft to recognise a B2B startup that has developed and launched an “innovative and unique” solution leveraging Microsoft technology - such as Azure, Power Apps or M365 - with one or more solutions available in either Microsoft AppSource or Azure Marketplace.

This year, the award received over 3,300 nominations from 100 countries across 48 categories including AI & Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Security & Compliance and, for the first time, Startups.

Uncrowd CEO Richard Hammond said in a statement: “The experience with Microsoft for Statups has been astonishing. We’ve made films in Paris with Microsoft, been featured on their stand at the superlative Slush tech festival in Helsinki, appeared on blogs, in joint pitches to the world’s biggest retailers and had access to a depth of resources, learning, support and opportunities that have taken our breath away. Materially, we are a better business now as a result. On top, our customer analytics solution gains credibility by association, which is gold to a startup.”