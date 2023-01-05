Retail boosted by “resilient” December footfall

Retailers received a boost in December with footfall increasing 5.8 percent from November, with a 9.9 percent uplift compared to 2021 despite the cost-of-living crisis, according to Springboard’s monthly footfall insights.

It also added that the gap to 2019 pre-pandemic levels also narrowed, with December footfall levels 10.9 percent below 2019 levels compared to an 11.4 percent drop in November.

Springboard research reveals that in the five weeks from November 27 to December 30, 2022, footfall in high streets was 12.7 percent higher than in 2021, while shopping centres saw a 10.3 percent boost and retail parks a 3.6 percent increase in footfall.

Diane Wehrle, marketing and insights director at Springboard, said in a statement: “Despite the positive outcome for retail destinations in December, it is indisputable that the strain on household budgets due to the cost-of-living crisis is likely to begin to tell in January, and that the first quarter of 2023 will be challenging for retail.”

The research company is predicting that footfall in January is likely to be circa 20 percent lower than in December.

Wehrle added: “The expected drop off in footfall in what is the worst point of the year for retail is likely to be exacerbated by further rail strikes planned for virtually all of the first week in January. This is particularly the case for high streets as employees will work from home and many shopping trips will once again be diverted to retail parks and shopping centres.”