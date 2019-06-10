Retail footfall continues to plummet

UK retail footfall declined by 3.5 percent in May, according to the latest figures from the British Retail Consortium and Springboard, marking the worst footfall decline in six years.

The figures covering the four weeks from April 28 to May 25 revealed that footfall plummeted in every region and across all destinations, with the high street suffered the worst decline with a fall of 4.8 percent.

Footfall also declined in shopping centres and retail parks by 3.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

British Retail Consortium chief executive, Helen Dickinson, said in a statement: “The UK experienced the worst footfall figures in six years, with declines in every region, and across high streets, retail parks and shopping centres. This reflects our recent sales data, which showed the largest drop in retail sale on record. The colder weather, as well as ongoing political and economic uncertainty, made many consumers think twice before heading out to the shops this May.

“While consumers stayed away from the shops this May, retailers still had to pay the full cost of Business Rates, which are levied regardless of whether a store makes a penny at the till. These rising costs are making many retailers rethink investment decisions, as well as contributing to store closures up and down the country. The Government must act to reform this anachronistic tax system or it will be the consumers who suffer the shuttered windows at their local shopping locations.”

The figures also revealed that footfall worsened across all parts of the day, but the most significant drop occurred post 5pm, moving from a rise of 1.9 percent in May last year to a decline of 4.5 percent this year.

Diane Wehrle, Springboard marketing and insights director, added: “The -3.5 percent drop in footfall in UK bricks and mortar destinations in May is a poor result and is consistent with the drop in sales for the month. However, we should note the year on year comparisons are off the back of a particularly strong result in May last year of -0.4 percent which was boosted by warm weather and special events and followed on from a challenging April marred by bad weather and loss of seasonal sales due to the early March Easter.

“It is really important to note the longer term trend, with footfall declining by just -1.1 percent over the five-month period since January. This a much-improved position on the drop of -2.4 percent over the same five-month period last year, showing us that the reduction in customers visiting retail destinations this year has slowed, a more positive result than might have been expected.”