Retail footfall rebounds first week of March, high streets bounce back

Figures by MRI Software have revealed a 1.8 percent uptick in footfall for week 10, the first week of March, as warmer weather and schools reopening following the half term helped bolster retail activity.

High streets led the way at a 4.2 percent uptick compared to the week prior, followed by retail parks at an increase of 0.1 percent. Shopping centres, however, reported a footfall decline of 1.6 percent, reflecting what MRI said was “cautious consumer behaviour ahead of Mother’s Day and Easter”.

Sunday and Wednesday presented the strongest footfall, rising 18 and 8.3 percent, respectively, across all UK retail destinations, but again largely bolstered by high streets, where footfall increased 23.3 percent on Sunday and 11.5 percent on Wednesday.

All town types benefitted from the milder weather conditions, data showed, with footfall rising across almost all areas on the week before. Coastal towns, for example, welcomed a footfall boost of 11 percent, followed by Greater London, where footfall was up 10.6 percent. Markets and historic towns also saw footfall rise 6.8 and 8.3 percent, respectively. The only region that appeared to suffer was the West Midlands, while the East of England and the South West performed particularly strong.

Compared to 2024, high street footfall remained flat, while shopping centres and retail parks saw respective declines of 0.9 and 4.3 percent. MRI attributed the drops to seasonal shifts in national holidays, with Mother’s Day and Easter landing later in March and into April, causing annual fluctuations.