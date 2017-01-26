Retail jobs decline at end of 2016

The number of jobs in retail fell at the end of last year, according to figures from the British Retail Consortium’s Employment Monitor, as retailers hired fewer seasonal staff and cut back on overtime.

The number of people in full-time equivalent retail jobs fell by 3 percent in the three months from October 1 to December 31, compared to the same period the year before.

British Retail Consortium chief executive, Helen Dickinson, said: “While the end of the year remains the busiest time for workers in retail, the figures are consistent with the long-term trend of retailers reducing the number of hours being worked to adjust to big structural changes in the industry.

“In the last quarter, seasonal overtime was scaled back much more than in previous years, reflecting the relative fall in importance of Boxing Day relative to pre-Christmas spend and Black Friday. We also saw some retailers reduce temporary seasonal staffing levels earlier than in previous years.”

The biggest reduction was in December where there were 4.6 percent fewer full-time jobs than the previous year. October saw a minor decline of 1.6 percent year-on-year, while November saw a drop of 2.9 percent.

However, the results did note that the final quarter of 2016 also saw an increase in the number of outlets compared to the same period a year ago, with a 1.5 percent increase in non-food retailers.

Dickinson added: “Those at the forefront of the industry are continuing to adapt to the advance of the digital revolution by experimenting with new stores and offerings, driving a 1.5 percent increase in the number of outlets compared to a year ago. However, we don’t expect to see a long-term trend in rising store numbers.

“Against the backdrop of cost pressures, fierce competition between retailers, evolving customer needs, and the lightning expansion of digital technology, many retailers are likely to continue re-examining staffing levels to continue adapting.”