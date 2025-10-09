Retail reality check: Footfall dips in September for first time since 2019

Retail footfall declined in September for the first time since 2019, reflecting a return to pre-pandemic trends driven by seasonality, weather and consumer sentiment. This is according to data collected by MRI Software, which found footfall slipped 0.2 percent year-on-year for the five week period to October 4.

High streets were the hardest hit, reporting a drop of 1.1 percent in footfall. This was followed by shopping centres, for which footfall fell 0.2 percent. In contrast, retail parks welcomed a 1.9 percent uptick in performance, which MRI said was bolstered by convenience and broad appeal.

On a monthly basis, figures were more striking. Over the reporting period, footfall declined 4.4 percent, representing the sharpest drop since 2014. Month-on-month, high street footfall fell 6.3 percent, while retail parks and shopping centres saw activity drop 3.9 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

MRI said that this may reflect the traditional post-summer dip, yet still contrasts what has been a strong summer for footfall across the UK. Storm Amy, which ravaged the region towards the end of the month, was also said to have contributed significant impact, driving a 4.2 percent week-on-week drop in footfall. In this respect, high streets were also the hardest hit, with visits lunging 14.7 percent from October 3 to 4.

Concluding its report, MRI said: “September’s figures mark an inflection point; a return to normalcy that is being shaped by seasonality, sentiment, and weather. As we enter the Golden Quarter, agility, empathy and connection to the consumer will be key for retail leaders to embrace when maximising opportunities.”