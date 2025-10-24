Retail sales see modest increase in September

New figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) have shown a slight increase in retail sales for the month of September. According to the platform, volumes are estimated to have risen by 0.5 percent, following an increase of 0.6 percent in August.

In the three months to September, sales volumes rose 0.9 percent when compared to the three months to June 2025. Volumes increased 1 percent in comparison to the third quarter of 2024. Over the year, sales rose 1.5 percent.

While such figures showed promise, volumes remained below pre-Covid levels, reflecting a drop of 1.8 percent compared to levels in February 2020.

For textile and clothing stores, sales volumes were up 0.1 percent on the month, and a more significant 4.4 percent in the three months to September. This contributed to wider non-food store category growth of 0.9 percent, which also includes department and household stores.

Speaking on the latest figures, Erin Brookes, European retail and consumer lead at Alvarez & Marsal, recognised the strong momentum seen among retailers, citing back-to-school spending and early seasonal promotions as drivers.

“This sustained growth underlines the sector’s resilience, but the months ahead bring renewed uncertainty. Speculation around potential tax rises in the November Budget risks denting consumer confidence just as peak trading begins to loom on the horizon,” Brookes continued, before stating a need to focus on sharpening value propositions and maintaining operational agility.