Retail Trust launches first UK festival for retail workers

Industry charity the Retail Trust is launching the UK’s first wellbeing festival to give retail employees “new tools to inspire, unite and live happier and healthier lives”.

The ‘Together Fest’ will take place during Mental Health Awareness Week on May 12 at The Truman Brewery in London. It will offer expert-led masterclasses, activities and live entertainment to staff from more than 50 UK retailers including Asos and H&M.

The Retail Trust is expecting 600 retail workers to attend the event, which will have more than 25 wellbeing experts and talks on topics such as coping with anxiety, dealing with money worries and improving sleep quality. There will also be live cookery demos, mixology lessons, energising workouts, and arts and crafts.

The event will be hosted by presenter and author Anna Whitehouse aka Mother Pukka and will also have several celebrity headliners including DJ Roman Kemp and Jamie Laing, and comedians Matt Green, Rhys James and Jordan Brookes.

Chris Brook-Carter, chief executive of the Retail Trust, said in a statement: “Demand for our services has never been higher so we need to find new ways of supporting and connecting with retail workers across the UK as they continue to face ongoing uncertainty, stress and risk of burnout. Together Fest will bring together as many retail heroes as we can to support and celebrate everyone who works so hard to keep their businesses and the country itself moving.

“As the first event of its kind for retail workers, we want Together Fest to represent everything that the Retail Trust has always stood for; both by inspiring and equipping people with the right tools to improve their wellbeing, and by instilling a real sense of belonging and pride in working for the retail industry. We hope it will leave them encouraged, inspired and entertained, with ideas and practical solutions they can put into practice at home, work and share with their colleagues. And we believe it will really prove that the retail industry is strongest when it comes together in this way.”