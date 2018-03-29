Retailers continue to invest in Meadowhall

Retailers including River Island, Primark and Ted Baker have significantly invested in redesigning and refitting their Meadowhall stores, following on from the 60 million pounds transformation of the shopping centre.

River Island has launched a larger regional flagship, upsizing to a 24,000 square foot store that features an extended mezzanine level, triple-bay entrance and enhanced LED lighting to create a clean and bright interior, as well as a double height fascia. The new format has been designed by the River Island in-house team and will the new designed rolled out across all new stores.

Josie Cartridge, customer director at River Island, said: “Our new store at Meadowhall includes a variety of brand new design features and is going to be the template for how we format our stores moving forward. We’re thrilled to now fully re-open and welcome people to our enhanced store concept.”

Other new refits has included Ted Baker, which has transformed its store into a bespoke record shop-theme celebrating Sheffield’s music heritage, playing homage to local stars such as Heaven 17, The Human League, Joe Cocker and Def Leppard.

While Primark has added a 21,000 square foot ground floor extension to see its new store totalling 95,000 square foot. Work has taken place to improve the existing store front, with new and improved signage as well as relocating the cash desk area in response to shopper footfall habits.

Richard Crowther, asset manager for British Land, joint owner of Meadowhall, added: “Stores remain an integral part of omni-channel retail. Our transformation in Meadowhall, and the investment by retailers, has provided high-quality retail space aligned to the way people want to shop. We’re delighted by this new wave of openings, which give people even more reason to visit Meadowhall.”

The Meadowhall refurbishment has attracted a host of new brands to the shopping centre, including Mercedes who launched a 6,200 square foot experiential store and Australian retailer House, which has recently signed for a 3,051 square foot unit located on the High Street for one of its first stores in the UK. Other new brands last year included Joe Browns, Michael Kors, Flannels, Skinny Dip, Diesel, Joules, Jack Wills, and Schuh Kids.

Images: courtesy of Meadowhall/River Island