Retailers halt use of gig economy apps following trade union backlash

A number of UK retailers have reportedly stopped using gig economy apps like YoungOnes and Temper to hire freelance retail workers after unions criticised the method. According to the Guardian, Uniqlo, Gymshark and Lush are believed to have halted the use of these apps after just a short period of time.

It seems that the decisions came as a response to a letter issued by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), seen by the Guardian, that urged the retailers to stop using these hiring methods over concerns that they lacked significant employment rights. The Observer had previously reported on the news back in December 2024, when it was reported that Gymshark and Uniqlo, among others, were utilising the apps to fill out staff for the festive period.

In the letter, the TUC was quoted as saying the rise in the use of these apps was “extremely worrying” and that trade unions and workers would “fight to ensure that this practice is driven out of the retail sector”. According to the TUC, it is possible that workers found associated with these apps could be denied vital rights, including the legal minimum wage and sick pay.

Uniqlo confirmed to the media outlet that it had only briefly used Temper to supplement its full-time team, and that following a brief trial period, it would now only recruit through other channels to ensure staff are “eligible for applicable employment benefits”. A similar approach was reported at Lush, which is understood to have only hired up to six people via the apps over a short period. The cosmetics retailer noted that it had “no plans to use this method in the future”. Gymshark is also understood to have halted the use of such apps in light of concerns.