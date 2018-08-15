Retailers “return silence” causes consumer confusion

Lack of communication from retailers following consumers returning items is causing “chaos” according to new research from returns management platform ReBound, and risks shoppers turning elsewhere for future sales.

The report, which questioned 1,000 UK shoppers, revealed that 49 percent of shoppers only hear about a return after their refund has been processed, meaning they’re left unaware that their item has been collected or received.

In addition, 11 precent of respondents added that they receive no communication whatsoever following a return, while 35 percent stated that retailers don’t make it easy for them to send items back, and 46 percent said they had stopped shopping with a retailer because the returns process was hard or unclear.

ReBound’s own data also indicates confusion with many existing returns processes, with more than half (55 percent) of returns forms either incorrectly filled in or not filled in at all, which it notes results in returns taking longer to process both returns and refunds for shoppers, while also leaving retailers with glaring data gaps and confusion over why items have been returned.

Graham Best, chief executive of ReBound, said: “Online retailers would never dream of ignoring their customers in the lead up to a purchase, yet many are happy to leave shoppers in the dark when it comes to returns, creating confusion and chaos.

“Retailers need to stop looking returns as a cost of doing business and instead as a lever to build their brand.”