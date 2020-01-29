Revolve expands international business with free express shipping

Revolve is growing its offerings to customers in New Zealand and Singapore with new convenience for online orders. The U.S.-based fashion retailer has announced free 2-3 day express shipping, free returns and a local customer service phone line for the two markets.

Additionally, online pricing for New Zealand customers will now reflect all-inclusive pricing, that calculates all applicable taxes in the purchase price displayed on the e-commerce site. This will eliminate pricing surprise at checkout and streamline the process for returns.

The decision to expand free express shipping and returns to New Zealand and Singapore comes after positive customer responses to the same offering in the United Kingdom, Western Europe and Australia, according to Revolve's vice president of International, Kai Li. Offering streamlined delivery services to international markets have resulted in higher p purchase activity and increased retention.

“We are constantly looking to raise the bar and exceed the expectations of our customers,” Li said in a statement. “We have always encouraged customers to use their home as their fitting room to experiment with styles and sizes where they are most comfortable... We are pleased to extend this experience to customers in New Zealand and Singapore, creating additional customer interest and excitement in markets we believe offer attractive growth potential."