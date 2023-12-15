Revolve opens Aspen pop-up for ski season

Revolve is taking to the mountains for its latest seasonal pop-up, with the opening of a limited time concept store in the heart of Aspen, Colorado.

The location, scheduled to run until March 17, 2024, will house a selection of pieces from the winter collections of Revolve and its complementary segment, Fwrd, marking the first time that curations from both sites will be available in one physical space.

Among the offerings are distinguished brands and emerging designers, with categories spanning winter essentials, menswear, beauty and accessories.

The store will also be home to Fwrd Renew, a concept that provides vintage and rare ready-to-wear looks, handbags, jewellery and sunglasses.

In addition to the pop-up, Revolve has further announced an exclusive partnership with The Snow Lodge Aprés Ski Concert Series, for which it has become the Fashion and Beauty Retail Partner.

As part of the deal, Revolve will design fan experiences during the location’s weekly concerts from December 23, 2023, to March 16, 2024.

In a release, Raissa Gerona, chief brand officer for Revolve Group, expressed enthusiasm for the pop-up and partnership, adding: “Our vision is to establish Revolve and Fwrd as the premier shopping destination in the heart of this iconic ski town while delivering epic activations through our partnership with The Snow Lodge."