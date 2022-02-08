Rianna + Nina opens first international flagship store

Womenswear brand Rianna + Nina inspired by vintage textiles has opened its first international flagship store in Paris.

Rianna + Nina, which has been featured recently on TV shows including ‘Emily in Paris’ and ‘And Just Like That’, has opened a boutique at 34 Rue de Montpensier at the Palais Royal. The location was chosen as it has special meaning to the label’s co-founder Rianna Kounou, as 25 years ago, her mother exhibited her one-of-a-kind jewellery in the same location.

“Our work is growing at an incredible rate, but we never want to lose the vibrant, personable spirit that defines us today,” explains Nina Knaudt, co-founder of Rianna + Nina in a statement. “In Paris, we’ve crafted a destination where people from across the globe can experience our colourful world in person and see the beauty of the work for themselves. Creating it at the Palais Royal — a place full of art, culture, food, luxury, vintage, and all the other pieces that inspire Rianna + Nina — is just icing on the cake.”

Image: Rianna + Nina

The Paris flagship will showcase Rianna + Nina’s never-before-seen one-of-a-kind styles made from rare high-end vintage fabrics, alongside an exclusive selection from the label’s archive and ready-to-wear collections. There will also be an exclusive curated homewares edit, bags, accessories and jewellery.

Kounou added: “The styles you’ll see in our Paris Rianna + Nina location are selected and created for this store and this store alone. It’s both a great introduction to Rianna + Nina, and an excellent destination for long-time fans of our label.”

Rianna + Nina started as a small boutique in Berlin in 2014 and is now stocked in more than 40 boutiques and luxury hotels and has been worn by Rihanna, Billy Porter, Jared Leto, and Madonna.

Image: Rianna + Nina

Image: Rianna + Nina