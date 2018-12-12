Richard James opens first store in New York City

Darling, Richard James loves you and he's giving you Park Avenue. The British menswear brand has opened their first U.S. store in New York City in a landmark building on the corner of 57th Street and Park Avenue. This marks the first step in Richard James' international expansion since the sale of a majority stake to Charles S. Cohen in March 2017.

Richard James opens store on Park Avenue

The new 2260-square-foot store was designed with Andy Martin Architecture, which also designed the original Richard James flagship in London on Savile Row. The firm identified four main brand characteristics: reflection, transcience, chroma and illusion. The store is divided into two areas, ready-to-wear and bespoke. The two are brought together by a stretched ceiling, which conceals an adjustable ambient lighting system, providing a changeable personality. This will be a canvas for future art installations.

"This is a natural progression for us as well as a very exciting one," said Sean Dixon, Richard James founder and managing director. "Richard James has always appealed to men of a certain attitude more than any defined demographic and we've had a very strong following in New York ever since we opened our first store on Savile Row. We just feel that we're at home here."

photos: courtesy of Purple PR