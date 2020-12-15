Richard James opens pop-up in Harrods

Bespoke Savile Row tailor Richard James has opened a pop-up store in Harrods, which will run until February next year.

The opening marks the first time in Harrods 171-year history that genuine bespoke Savile Row tailoring has been available within the luxury department store.

For the pop-up, Richard James has delved into its extensive cloth archive to design a unique twin offering, including a ready-to-wear capsule collection for the famed Knightsbridge department store from rescued and repurposed British and Italian-milled cloths.

The ready-to-wear capsule collection consists of 25 pieces, ranging from wool and cashmere herringbone chore jackets to dinner suits, utilising cloths from Harris tweed through to Pontoglio’s plush cotton velvet.

This capsule line will sit alongside the tailors bespoke and made-to-measure tailoring service using a wider selection of the same rare cloths.

The design of the pop-up mirrors the relaxed, living space feel of the first-floor customers’ lounge at Richard James’ Savile Row Bespoke store and features some rare period furniture from Zenato Zevi.

The Richard James Harrods pop-up store runs until February 21, 2021.

Images: courtesy of Richard James