Richard James opens standalone sportswear store in London's Soho

Richard James London, a sportswear sub-brand launched by Savile Row tailor Richard James during lockdown, has opened its first standalone store in London’s Soho.

Located at 21b Noel Street, the 1,100-square-foot store stocks a 32-piece collection of active and casualwear pieces for men. Prices range from 55 pounds for t-shirts to 275 pounds for outerwear.

“Richard James London has been in the works for about two years, but we were fortunate enough to have everything in place to go live online before the pandemic,” Sean Dixon, co-founder and managing director of Richard James, said in a statement. “We were able to pivot our focus to 100 percent digital, and as a result of launching at a time when most people were working from home, we saw our online sales double over the space of a week.”

The brand has abandoned the traditional collection model and will instead feature bi-monthly drops for a constantly evolving product range.

The collections are currently only available in store and through the brand’s website, but Dixon said there are plans to go into wholesale.