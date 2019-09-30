Richemont launches Net-A-Porter’s flagship on Tmall

Richemont and Alibaba Group have announced the opening of the Net-A-Porter flagship store on Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion, an exclusive platform dedicated to leading luxury and fashion brands. The company said that this launch marks the beginning of operations of the joint venture named Feng Mao between Yoox-Net-A-Porter Group and Alibaba Group. The company added that the flagship store’s grand launch campaign will commence in the second week of October, after China’s Golden Week.

Commenting on the launch of Net-A-Porter store on Tmall platform, Jérôme Lambert, Chief Executive Officer of Richemont, said in a statement: “The unveiling of the Net-A-Porter flagship store on Tmall Luxury Pavilion is an important first step in the development of our long term partnership with Alibaba. Together, we seek to address the sophisticated needs of the Chinese luxury clientele and capture this unique growth opportunity.”

The new online flagship store will unveil the latest season collections retailed by Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter to luxury consumers in China. Beginning with curated selection of more than 130 luxury, designer brands for women and men, the store’s offer will be expanded in the following months to include exclusive capsule collections.

“This game-changing partnership between Richemont, Alibaba and Yoox-Net-A-Porter unites three world leaders who together are redefining the way Chinese customers shop for luxury. Chinese shoppers can explore a unique selection of the world’s most desirable brands carefully curated just for them, enhanced by an unmatched personalised experience and exclusive products that cannot be found elsewhere,” added Federico Marchetti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yoox Net-A-Porter Group.

The company said, brands that are made immediately available include Brunello Cucinelli, The Row, Balmain, Isabel Marant, Jimmy Choo and Tom Ford along with Richemont Maisons including Cartier, Baume & Mercier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Panerai, Piaget, Roger Dubuis and Vacheron Constantin as well as Alaïa, Chloé, dunhill and Montblanc.

Further commenting on the launch, Jiang Fan, President of Taobao and Tmall, said: “Together, we will deliver an elevated, seamless, and rich luxury experience for Chinese consumers. We are confident this flagship store opening is just the beginning of a long-term partnership that will benefit China’s luxury consumers and the world’s luxury brands who want to reach them.”

