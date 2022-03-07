Rites to open a resale pop-up in London

Fashion resale and rental platform Rites is opening ‘Rites Relove’, its first pop-up store in East London this March.

Running from March 9 to April 5 at 4 Broadway Market, London, the pop-up will offer a curated edit of preloved, sample and archive clothing, bags and accessories to celebrate the brand’s mission of keeping fashion in circulation.

The pop-up will feature brands including Faithfull the Brand, Stine Goya, Arkitaip and Rixo, with up to 80 percent off, alongside vintage pieces from the likes of Gucci, Balenciaga and Miu Miu.

Commenting on the opening, Meg O’Hara, founder of Rites, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to be opening our first pop up in London and to be able to bring our community together for the first time.

“We’re growing a really special network of members and I’m looking forward to the pop-up nurturing that further as well as inviting a new audience into our world – and to resale; especially anyone who might be interested in monetising their own wardrobe but hasn’t taken the plunge yet.”

The space will also see Rites collaborating with Croco Studio flowers and ethical platform, Sustainable Dept. Store, also co-founded by O’Hara, which offers a roster of organic beauty, conscious fashion and ethical homewares brands.

Rites was founded by Meg O’Hara, who has worked at Stella McCartney, Dazed, and AnOthermag, to encourage people to buy better, shop more sustainably and increase the lifespan of their clothes.