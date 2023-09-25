Rituals reportedly planning 25 store openings next year

Cosmetics giant Rituals is believed to be planning to open 25 new stores next year, as well as 10 new stores by the end of this current year.

The rapid growth comes as the retailer aims to carry out a swift expansion across the UK and Ireland, according to Retail Week, which had initially reported on the news.

Of the 10 new stores planned for this year, the media outlet said that Rituals was opening locations in East Midlands Designer Outlet, Watford in Hertfordshire, Ashford Designer Outlet in Kent, Belfast and Birmingham Merry Hill.

Details of the latter, in Merry Hill, were unveiled by the area’s real estate firm Sovereign Centros, which said the company would be taking over a 2,022 square foot space, where a wide assortment of Rituals’ products will be on display.

In a release, Penny Grivea, managing director for UK & Ireland at Rituals said: “We are so excited to be opening this stand-alone store at Merry Hill. Living during these ever-changing, fast-paced times, we understand more than ever the need for creating moments of joy and feeling balanced during our everyday life.

“The new Rituals store will help customers to achieve a sense of wellbeing by finding the perfect products that will help them to balance the body, mind, and soul. This opening marks an exciting time for the brand in growing our retail presence across the UK.”