Rituals to make Welsh debut in Cardiff

Lifestyle brand Rituals is set to debut in Wales, with its first flagship store scheduled to open at Landsec’s St. David’s Dewi Sant shopping centre, in Cardiff.

Opening later this month, the 1,875 square foot space is located on the lower grand arcade, adjacent to Pandora. The store will feature the beauty label’s full range of home, bath and body products, in an environment reflecting its typically calming concept.

The new location is an addition to Rituals’ growing portfolio of over 600 international stores opened since its founding in 2000.

“Rituals has been expanding rapidly around the UK over the past five years, and we are thrilled to be opening our Cardiff store,” said Penny Grivea, Rituals’ managing director for UK and Ireland, in a release. “We are always on the lookout for opportunities to grow and extend our reach, and St.David’s presents the perfect destination for our Welsh debut.”

This year, the retail park has welcomed a number of brands also making their national debuts in the country, with new flagships from several global names including Breitling, Morphe and Sky.

Additionally, St.David’s recently introduced an investment to its health and beauty departments, revitalising its L’Occitane store and updating the concept for The Body Shop.