River Island integrates Scandit as it looks to modernise store operations

High street retailer River Island has opted to implement Scandit, a data tech company, into its operations in order to modernise its store environment.

Store associates for the UK brand have been provided with a Scandit-enabled Samsung smartphone, which has been installed with Microsoft Teams, replacing shared hardware-based scanning devices.

It comes as River Island looks to continue enhancing its day-to-day customer and employee experience, with this latest integration also being an attempt to differentiate itself from its competitors.

Scandit’s Smart Data Capture platform allows employees to capture data from barcodes, text, IDs and objects, leading to “increased efficiencies and access to data to provide actionable insights”, a press release read.

Associates are then able to retrieve product information and check stock availability, as well as have an overview of click-and-collect orders.

Additionally, the platform enables mobile point-of-sale, which in turn hopes to reduce customer queuing times.

“We’re on a mission to digitally transform, modernise and evolve our retail stores nationwide,” said Paul Cooper, the retailer’s head of technology.

Cooper continued: “Working with Scandit, Samsung and Microsoft has unlocked a platform for innovation which raises the bar of how we interact with both our employees and customers.”