River Island is the latest retailer to relaunch online operations

River Island has reopened its online store after temporarily closing warehouses in March due to health concerns surrounding Covid-19. Customers located in the UK and Ireland are now able to make online purchases again.

The London-based fashion brand is beginning to dispatch orders again, though with expected delay on delivery times. New purchases will be processed within 14 days and customers will have 28 days to return unwanted items.

River Island has been busy “putting new systems and safety measures in place” so that its workers can return “confidently and safely”. These precautions include a deep-cleaning of warehouse facilities, on-site digital thermometers for temperature checks and two metre distancing zones which adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“We’re not back to ‘business as usual’,” said the company in a statement on its website. “That’s just not how the world is right now, but we’re trying.”

River Island joins a growing list of UK retailers to relaunch their online operations this week. Next, Quiz and Fenwick have similarly begun accepting new online orders.