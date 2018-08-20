River Island launching homeware

British fashion retailer River Island has confirmed that it is launching a homeware collection for the first time for autumn/winter 2018 in selected stores and online.

Launching in October, River Island Home will feature a 160-piece collection, which will showcase the brand’s “signature style and handwriting” across a selection of soft furnishings, décor accessories, furniture and storage options, including luxury candles and diffusers, an assortment of Mongolian fur cushions and a selection of scatter tables.

Dayna Sofair, head of homeware buying, said in a press statement: “The launch of our brand-new RI Home division heralds the beginning of an exciting chapter for us. Style doesn’t end at our clothes.

“Where we eat, the fragrance we wear and way we decorate our homes says as much about us as our favourite pair of jeans. With this in mind, we wanted to give our customer the chance to bring some of that signature River Island style and personality out of the wardrobe and into their homes.”

River Island Home is launching with three interior trends, Babydoll Rock and Roll, Electric Opulence and Nordic Nomad, which will feature homeware edits for each that the retailer states will allow customers to “shop the looks easily and refresh and update their home seasonally”.

Babydoll Rock and Roll offers splashes of bold colour, touches of leopard and ombre to create a “kitsch and cheeky” collection, with luxe leopard ornaments and conversational prints emphasising a playful aesthetic with lip print cushions and cute slogan candles. With highlights being textured pastel vases, iridescent sequin beaded cushions and colourful faux furs to “add feminine touches with a quirky edge”.

While Electric Opulence is about adding a “sophisticated luxury feel with added personality” with its moody and dark base of rich colours. Highlights include quirky scatter cushions in animal motifs and super soft faux fur rugs, as well as antique trinket boxes and cushions in velvet and paisley prints.

The final trend is Nordic Nomad offering warm neutrals peppered with metallics and geometric influences, including winter rugs, pouffes and fluffy storage baskets drawing upon Scandi influences, whilst shimmering golds and contemporary marble bring a touch of modern luxe. Key pieces are hexagonal side tables, vintage inspired hanging picture frames, agate coasters and book ends.

Homeware will be available in selected River Island stores and online from October 2018 with prices starting from 8 pounds up to 275 pounds (10 to 350 US dollars). With candles and home fragrance available in all stores and online, at prices ranging from 5 to 32 pounds (7 to 40 US dollars).

Illustrations: courtesy of River Island