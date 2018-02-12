River Island opens first standalone kidswear store​​ in Glasgow

River Island has opened its first standalone kidswear store at intu Braehead in Glasgow ahead of its national rollout. The new store officially opened its doors earlier this month and features River Island’s Kids and Mini collection for babies and children up to 12 years of age.

Spanning 3,000 square feet the new store is located nearby one of River Island’s strongest performing regional stores. The new store offers all of River Islands baby, toddler and children’s wear collections, including its recently launched gender-neutral kidswear line. The store opening comes ahead of River Island's national rollout of dedicated kidswear stores across the UK.

“River Island came to us last year on plans for the first River Island Kids in the UK and we’ve been working with them closely to launch this exciting new store at intu Braehead,” said Kate Grant, regional managing director at intu in a statement. “intu Braehead is the perfect location to introduce this new concept to British shoppers for the first time thanks to its high annual footfall and expansive leisure offer which creates compelling experiences for thousands of families every year.”

Photos: Courtesy of River Island and intu