River Island set to launch third-party brand store online

High street retailer River Island is set to launch a new online shop dedicated to third-party menswear brand at the end of the month.

The move comes as the fast-fashion retailer aims to cash-in on a larger slice of the growing menswear market. River Island hand selected all the brands it is set to offer in order to ensure they complement its own collections.

Brand set to launch on River Island new online store include Levi’s, Lee Jeans, Wrangler, Schott, Bellfield, Hype, Jack & Jones and Only & Sons, according to a report from Drapers. New brands are set to be added throughout the season.

The new online platform launch comes as more fashion retailers continue to diversify their product offering and selling channels, in a bid to keep up with consumers shifting shopping habits.