River Island to no longer sell plus-size ranges in-store

UK retailer River Island has announced that customers will now need to go online to shop for plus-size ranges, as they will no longer be stocked in physical stores. The high street retailer says the move will give them more space to stock extra lines.

“Making RI PLUS online only has given us the freedom to stock more lines and increase our rate of newness to give the customer more of what she wants faster than ever before,” said a spokesperson for the brand in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

“After 18 months in both stores and online we found the vast majority of sales (average 85 percent-90 percent) were online and we found that this was in line with market - that more and more shoppers are migrating to online shopping to have the options to try on at home.”

Launched in 2016, River Island’s RI Plus range currently includes 256 pieces in sizes 18-28.