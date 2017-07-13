River Island to upsize store in Centre:MK

River Island is doubling the size of its store in Centre:MK in Milton Keynes to create a regional flagship store.

The fashion retailer will double its existing unit to 20,000 square foot to accommodate the brand’s full range of womenswear, menswear and children’s fashion ranges.

The refurbishment of the Acorn Walk located store will be designed by the retailer’s in-house team and will see the store open in time for Christmas.

Josie Cartridge, customer director at River Island, said: “River Island is one of the UK’s most loved high street brands and we are looking forward to offering our customer base even more affordable and well-designed fashion in our larger store. Centre:MK is a longstanding, top-performing location for River Island and increasing our presence here is a key step in our ongoing growth.”

This news follows Hermes Investment Management and AustralianSuper’s announcement of plans for a 60 million pounds investment in the centre, including the recently completed Sunset Walk refurbishment, as well as the revamp of Deer Walk in the centre.

Ed Sellick, on behalf of Centre:MK joint owners, Hermes Investment Management and AustralianSuper, added: “The new, significantly larger River Island store reaffirms Centre:MK as a highly successful and sought after regional shopping destination.

“River Island’s flagship store will be an exciting addition to our fashion line up and follows recent successful upsizes, including JD Sports and new entrants Footasylum and Kiko. Being home to the first Acuitis store outside of the Capital will be another great achievement and further complements the international brands on offer at Centre:MK.”

In addition, designer eyewear specialists Acuitis is set to launch its first store outside of London at Centre:MK later this month. The 2,152 square foot store, situated at 30 Silbury Arcade, features eyewear collections for men, women, teens and children.

Images: courtesy of River Island