Robert Talbott returns to Madison Avenue with flagship launch during NYFW

Californian menswear brand Robert Talbott has returned to Madison Avenue, coinciding with the opening of its new flagship store with the start of New York Fashion Week. Hosting an invite-only cocktail celebration on Wednesday evening at its new store, the event coincides with the brand’s 75th anniversary while signalling its commitment to renewed market presence and creative direction.

Store interior of Robert Talbott's new flagship store on Madison Avenue Credits: Robert Talbott

The new two-storey,1,800 square foot flagship store is the first retail location to open since the brand’s trademark and domain name were purchased by Newtimes Group, a privately owned Hong Kong-based supply chain management firm, in 2021.

Set to serve as both a retail destination and a cultural hub for Robert Talbott, the flagship store sees the brand make a comeback to Madison Avenue, where it had operated a store from 2016 to 2018.

As New York Fashion Week kicks off and Robert Talbott welcomes customers into a physical location in the city once more, FashionUnited spoke with Sebastian Dollinger, Robert Talbott’s Creative Director, to learn more about the brand’s new store and its retail comeback.

Why did Robert Talbott choose to return to Madison Avenue at this moment with its first permanent retail location?

Sebastian Dollinger: “We chose this moment to return to Madison Avenue because we're capturing the incredible momentum the Robert Talbott brand has built, and we're thrilled to enter the retail space where we can meet our customers directly in person. The timing feels right - it allows us to create that personal connection with our clientele while showcasing the full breadth of our craftsmanship in an environment that truly reflects our brand story.”

Who created the new store concept, and what was the design brief?

Sebastian Dollinger: “We developed our brand aesthetic in-house with assistance from Quadrant Design in the UK when we first opened our NYC showroom. We took that overall concept and built upon it for this store, incorporating learnings from that process along with new ideas to further elevate what we believe Robert Talbott represents today.”

“We are California luxury—a brand with color and character. We're inviting, joyful, and backed by skilled, passionate people. I hope our store, staff, and clothing reflect the fact that we genuinely enjoy what we do at Robert Talbott, and that consumers can feel the authentic love and care we put behind this brand.”

Can you tell me more about the inspiration behind the new store? Which design elements in particular reflect the duality of California ease and New York sophistication?

Sebastian Dollinger: “The material mix was crucial to our design approach, along with creating an open, spacious feel. We wanted to avoid a cold atmosphere and instead foster warmth—walnut wood plays a significant role in achieving that."

"Pacific blue and gold have been part of our brand DNA since the 1950s, so we preserved these signature colors and found thoughtful ways to incorporate them throughout the space. Blue can be tricky since it risks feeling cold if not paired correctly, but the natural travertine elements provide a nice balance and organic warmth.”

“Ultimately, I believe we've created a clean, refined environment where the clothing truly takes center stage and speaks for itself.”

Please explain what makes the physical retail store experience unique, and how it differs from its online experience?

Sebastian Dollinger: “Touch and feel! Nothing beats the experience of trying things on in person. What we do with our clothing needs to be experienced firsthand—even if customers don't make a purchase, I want them to understand for themselves just how exceptional the quality is. Being able to try on a sports coat made just 30 minutes away by our partners on Long Island is something every American can take pride in. For international customers, it's an opportunity to purchase something truly special that they simply can't get overseas.”

“I believe this collection is better than it's ever been in many ways, while still paying the utmost respect to what our founders created. The largest space in the store is dedicated to ties—I hope the founders would be proud and appreciate how we've also allowed ourselves to innovate with silk and tie fabrics in new applications like pants, jackets, and other pieces.”

And lastly, what type of tailored experiences does the flagship store offer?

Sebastian Dollinger: “We offer Made-to-Measure (M2M) services across a range of items, including Made in America sport coats, shirts, and ties. Our M2M service extends to leather goods and outerwear, as well as our exceptional shirt customization program. These offerings will continue to evolve over time as we experiment with new ways to delight our customers.”

“Since this store is located very close to our NYC headquarters, it serves as both our playground and our pride and joy—so expect plenty of exciting developments and innovations to happen here!”

Originating as a specialized neckwear workshop in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Rober Talbott has since expanded into a comprehensive menswear offering, best known for its Californian sensibility, craftsmanship, and timeless design.

Robert Talbott's new flagship store on Madison Avenue Credits: Robert Talbott