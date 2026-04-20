Rodd & Gunn continues UK expansion in Bristol

New Zealand-born heritage lifestyle brand Rodd & Gunn continues to expand its presence in the UK with the opening of a new store at Bristol's Cribbs Mall.

The 2,563 square foot standalone store in the Bristol shopping centre follows the success of the menswear brand’s concession within John Lewis at Cribbs Mall.

The Bristol store adds to its 10 standalone stores across the UK, including in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Winchester, and Bath.

Katie Searle, director of asset management at Sovereign Centros by CBRE, which provides management services across Cribbs on behalf of M&G Real Estate, said: “Rodd & Gunn’s decision to open a standalone store at Cribbs is a prime example of how we work with exciting new brands entering the UK fashion market.

“From a concession at John Lewis, Rodd & Gunn has become a popular brand amongst our younger shopper audience, so we are delighted to have found them a new space in which they can grow and thrive.”

The addition of Rodd & Gunn follows Cribbs’ strategy of introducing new brands to the shopping centre line-up whilst working with established existing brands to enhance their spaces to appeal to its growing younger audience. The shopping centre states that fashion retailers have also benefited from a 26 percent rise in domestic tourists over the past year, as well as a 13 percent growth in Gen Z shoppers.

Searle added: “Rodd & Gunn’s arrival highlights how Cribbs Mall acts as the perfect destination for fashion brands to create flagship stores. Our large catchment area and strong domestic tourism audience allows us to draw in visitors from far and wide, eager to explore new fashion offerings and concepts.

“This has been evidenced by Rodd & Gunn selecting Cribbs for one of its first shopping centre locations, as well as Animal opening its first shopping centre store at Cribbs last year. Meanwhile, established brands like Mango, H&M, and River Island have all invested in their spaces, strengthening Cribbs’ position as the South West’s go-to fashion destination.”