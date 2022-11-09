Rodd & Gunn opens pop-up in John Lewis

New Zealand-born heritage lifestyle brand Rodd & Gunn is continuing its UK expansion with a pop-up in John Lewis on Oxford Street in London.

The pop-up, located within John Lewis’ newly renovated ‘The Pitch’ area of its Oxford Street store, will run throughout November and offer its range of wool coats and knitwear, alongside hand-crafted leather luggage, footwear and sportswear.

The space has been designed to showcase Rodd & Gunn’s "unique lifestyle aesthetic," alongside its commitment to originality, sustainability and true craftsmanship while creating an authentic, memorable customer experience.

Image: Rodd & Gunn

Mike Beagley, chief executive of Rodd & Gunn, said in a statement: “We are really pleased to take over ‘The Pitch’ in John Lewis for the month of November. The store is a UK landmark, and we hope our presence there will further boost our success with the retailer.

“We have big ambitions for our store roll out and expansion across EMEA over the next two years. I’m really looking forward to inviting our customers into our universe to experience everything that we have to offer. Rodd & Gunn is more than great clothes, it’s a lifestyle and a welcoming community.”

The John Lewis concession joins the existing Rodd & Gunn flagship store on London’s Conduit Street, as well as its 12 locations in the US and concessions in Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus in the US, Galeries Lafayette in Paris, and exclusive experiential retail experiences at ‘The Lodge Bar’ destinations in New Zealand and Australia.