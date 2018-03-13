Rohan opens London flagship store

Outdoor clothing and footwear brand Rohan has opened a 3,875 square foot flagship store at London’s St Martin’s Courtyard.

Located at 11 Mercer Street, the new store covers two floors and features the brand’s full range of travel and outdoor clothing as well as Ecco footwear, Life Systems accessories, and the UK’s largest range of Eagle Creek luggage.

Scott Longstaff, managing director at Rohan said: “We are delighted to launch our new flagship store in this central London location. It has a great atmosphere that makes it a wonderful place to shop and we look forward to becoming an established part of the area.”

Charles Owen, portfolio executive at Shaftesbury, added on behalf of Longmartin Properties, a joint venture between Shaftesbury and The Mercers’ Company: “Rohan’s choice of St Martin’s Courtyard for its London flagship reflects the strength of the destination, both in terms of the quality of its brands and the footfall it attracts.

“Rohan adds to St Martin’s Courtyard’s other leading outdoor brands, such as Barbour and Jack Wolfskin, as well as the collection of premium fashion retailers and all-day restaurants that make it such a popular destination in the West End.”

Images: courtesy of Rohan/Longmartin Properties