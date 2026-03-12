Roksanda opens concept store in London

London-based fashion label Roksanda, founded by Serbian-born designer Roksanda Ilinčić, has opened a new concept store on Sloane Street, London, designed to combine art, design and craftsmanship.

The three-month residency at 171-172 Sloane Street has been designed to act “as an embodiment of the Roksanda universe and ethos,” as well as a “reimagining of what retail can be,” explains the brand in a statement.

Open from March 12 to June 8, the concept store has been curated by creator director Ilinčić with four female collaborators who were each selected “for their distinct creative vision”. They are Béton Brut, who presents a curated edit of rare, architect-led furniture, artist Gabriele Beveridge, who has contributed sculptural and conceptual works to the space, London floral atelier Grandirosa, which has infused the space with “beautifully selected florals,” and British wellness and fragrance house Commune, which introduces “elevated rituals into the everyday”.

Roksanda concept store on Sloane Street Credits: Roksanda by Genevieve Lutkin

The concept aims to offer “an intimate and exclusive encounter with the brand,” adds the fashion label, showcasing its newly launched spring/summer 2026 collection alongside an exclusive range of bespoke services, including colour customisation, made-to-order gowns, and bridal pieces.

Commenting on the opening, Ilinčić said: “This Concept Store is not simply about fashion. It is about creating a space where art, design and craftsmanship coexist.

“I have always been inspired by architecture and by women who shape culture. This Concept Store allows us to express the Roksanda universe in its fullest form, as a living, breathing environment.”

The store will also feature a programme of activations and events with a series of partners, “drawing guests into the creative and bespoke world of Roksanda,” including a personally curated selection of books, chosen by Ilinčić herself, which will also be available for purchase.

Patricia Sancho Ortega, chief executive at Roksanda, added: “Our intention is to position Roksanda not only as a fashion house but as a cultural curator. The Concept Store reflects the intellectual and artistic foundations of the brand, creating a space where our community can engage with design, dialogue and creativity in a meaningful way.”

