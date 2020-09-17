Roland Mouret joins Amazon's Luxury Stores

Amazon's new Luxury Stores platform is continuing to attract notable names in fashion. The platform, which launched with Oscar de la Renta as one of its partners, has now added Roland Mouret to its list.

Roland Mouret will open its shop on Luxury Stores today with a new CGI film called "No Show", featuring clothing but no models, and zero carbon footprint. Luxury Stores is available to Amazon Prime subscribers via the mobile app.

For years, luxury fashion was seen as a major holdout for e-commerce. That was until Net-a-Porter proved that it could be done, despite the doubt of many in the fashion industry. Since then, many luxury brands have expanded their business to make e-commerce a sizable portion of their sales. Some luxury brands who were considered the final holdout, like Celine, have even adopted e-commerce.

After coronavirus, retailers across the board from mass market to luxury had to reassess their e-commerce capabilities, as that is what helped them survive this pandemic in any form. Amazon's Luxury Stores could be the next frontier for luxury fashion brands. Designers are given the authority to design their virtual storefronts however they want, which differs from the limits that come with a department store. Designers will also have the advantage of Amazon's speedy delivery service.

Roland Mouret has been taking a larger focus on e-commerce and wholesale ever since he closed his New York flagship at 1006 Madison Avenue. The U.S. continues to be the designer's largest market. Mouret has committed himself to a slower paced fashion cycle and his virtual shop on Luxury Stores will sell a limited amount of product as well as exclusive pieces. His virtual storefront will launch with his pre-fall collection after cancelling his fall 2020 collection due to coronavirus.

photo: via us.rolandmouret.com