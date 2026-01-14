Ron Dorff to relocate UK flagship store

French-Swedish menswear brand Ron Dorff is relocating its UK flagship store from Earlham Street in Seven Dials to Soho, London.

The new 600-square-foot flagship will be located at 32 Berwick Street and will showcase the premium lifestyle brand's men’s fashion and accessories, including sportswear, loungewear, underwear, and swimwear.

The move will see the menswear brand sitting opposite fellow Scandinavian-inspired retailers Sandqvist and Nudie Jeans, and close to Salomon, Oliver Spencer, and Chris Kerr Tailors.

William Oliver, director of retail and restaurant leasing at Shaftesbury Capital, which operates the new location, said in a statement: “Having worked with Ron Dorff for 10 years, we have a deep understanding of their operation and customer base.

“When we looked at 32 Berwick Street, it was clear that a premium menswear brand of that calibre would suit the space perfectly, and it’s a success story for our West End portfolio that we’ve been able to relocate them, providing a fresh opportunity but ensuring they can continue to make the most of a high footfall, ever-popular shopping district.”

Claus Lindorff, founder and chief executive of Ron Dorff, added: “Shaftesbury Capital gave Ron Dorff its first taste of physical retail back in 2016, and we’ve not looked back. We might be stocked in other stores, but having a standalone location is so important for our brand recognition and for our customers that love shopping pure Ron Dorff collections.

“When we were approached about moving to Berwick Street, seeing the other brands here and those that also relocated recently for new flagships, we could see the opportunity, and are delighted to be in this part of the West End.”