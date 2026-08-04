Roots targets travel retail with new airport store

Canadian fashion and lifestyle brand Roots is adding travel retail expansion to its ongoing retail strategy with the opening of a new store at Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

The store is operated in partnership with travel retailer Hudson, part of Avolta, and adds to its growing network of travel retail locations, including its established presence at Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan, as it looks to grow its footprint in travel destinations “where consumers are looking for premium apparel and accessories designed for comfort, versatility and outdoor lifestyle wear”.

Meghan Roach, president and chief executive of Roots Corporation, said in a statement: "Our product assortment is uniquely suited for comfort and travel, making airports a natural extension of our retail strategy.

“Opening at YVR allows us to connect with both Canadian and international travellers at a key global gateway, building on our longstanding success of serving consumers in tourism and travel destinations."

The move is just the start of its travel retail expansion plans, with Roots adding it is exploring “additional opportunities” across Canada.

The Vancouver International Airport store has been designed to showcase Roots’ top-selling apparel and accessories, including its signature Original Sweats, alongside Vancouver graphic fleece and T-shirts, its Made in Canada collections, and novelty accessories such as beaver stuffies, keychains and signature Cabin socks.

Melinda McDonald, vice president of wholesale and business development of Roots Corporation, added: “We're thrilled to partner with YVR and Hudson to bring Roots to the airport. As we continue to expand our travel retail presence, this new location allows us to bring Roots heritage, signature products and spirit of adventure to millions of travellers from all around the world.”