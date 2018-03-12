Ross opening 100 new locations in 2018

Ross is expanding its retail footprint. The company recently opened 23 Ross Dress for Less and six dd's Discounts stores across 14 different states in February and March. These new locations are part of the company's plans to add approximately 100 New Stores, including 75 Ross and 25 dd's Discounts locations during 2018.

"With these recent openings, we continued our growth in both new and existing markets. Our newest market for Ross Dress for Less is Nebraska, and for dd's DISCOUNTS, we entered Illinois with two new stores," said Jim Fassio, president and chief development officer. "We now operate a total of 1,651 Ross Dress for Less and dd's Discounts locations across 38 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. As we look out over the long-term, we remain confident that Ross can grow to 2,000 locations and dd's DISCOUNTS can become a chain of 500 stores."

While most brick-and-mortar stores are struggling as retail is seeing its period of discontent, Ross has managed to weather both declining physical retail traffic and the e-commerce boom. Part of this is due to Ross' business model of deal hunting in stores for bargains. For lower income consumers who can't afford department store prices, Ross has been an answer to affordable merchandise.