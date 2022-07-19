Ross Stores opens 29 new stores

Ross Stores recently opened 21 Ross Dress for Less and eight Dd's Discount stores across 12 different states in June and July.

The company said that these new locations are part of the company's plans to add approximately 100 new stores – 75 Ross and 25 Dd's Discounts during fiscal 2022.

"These recent openings reflect our ongoing commitment to expanding our two chains," said Gregg McGillis, group executive vice president, property development, adding, "This summer, we expanded our presence in our largest markets of California, Florida, and Texas, and also added locations in newer states, including North Carolina for dd's as well as Ohio for Ross."

Together, Ross Dress for Less and Dd's Discounts currently operate a total of 1,980 locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.