Route One opens first London store

Multi-brand streetwear and skate retailer, Route One, has opened its first London store in Seven Dials, Covent Garden.

Located at 47 - 49 Neal Street, the new 2,000 square foot Route One store, stocks more than 100 skate and street brands including Nike SB, Vans, Adidas, Huf, RipnDip, Polar, Santa Cruz and Thrasher, together with Route One’s own cult label.

Route One’s London store will also serve as a hub for its ‘Launches,’ a stand-alone section of the brand’s website and app dedicated to bringing customers the latest limited-edition sneaker releases. This will kick off with an experiential, subterranean area known as the ‘The Vault’ launching in August that will be dedicated to housing the retailer’s one-of-a-kind sneaker archive.

Richard Boissevain, owner and co-founder of Route One, said in a statement: “While we have considered opening a store in London for some time, this space in Seven Dials really stood out to us due to the precinct’s strong retail reputation and notoriety as a hub for the wider London skate community.

“Route One has established a loyal following in the capital, so it is fantastic to launch in such a prime location of the city and grow this online community through our one-of-a-kind store experience.”

Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director at Shaftesbury, added: “To be welcoming the debut London site for Route One is fantastic for Seven Dials. The retailer’s independent spirit and focus on experience aligns well with our own ethos as a destination, and we’re confident that Route One’s offering will resonate amongst the Seven Dials community as successfully as it has in other parts of the UK. We look forward to seeing the hype which the store’s limited-edition drops and exclusive vault is sure to spark.”

Route One joins several recent openings on Seven Dials, including menswear brand L’Estrange, who relocated from a pop-up space to a permanent bricks and mortar home on Earlham Street and homeware and lifestyle brand Olive Jennings, the first of Shaftesbury’s Start Up with Seven Dials winners, who have opened a pop-up on Monmouth Street.

Image: courtesy of Shaftesbury

