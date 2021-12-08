Rowing Blazers opens debut UK store

Cult American clothing brand Rowing Blazers, known for its irreverent take on preppy clothing, has opened its debut UK store in Seven Dials, London.

Located at 16 Earlham Street, the pop-up spans 872 square feet and features a curated product edit from its autumn/winter 2021 collection, including rugby shirts, knitwear, jackets and accessories, as well as its namesake rowing blazers.

The store also houses a selection of humorous and nostalgic jumpers from the recently relaunched ‘80s knitwear brand, Gyles and George.

Commenting on the opening, Jack Carlson, founder of Rowing Blazers, said in a statement: “Seven Dials is such a vibrant neighbourhood and to be among so many other like-minded brands is great for our first UK-based physical retail store. We were very selective when searching for the perfect location and Seven Dials’ mix of big-name and independent premium brands, as well its emphasis on community, makes it the ideal destination for us to launch at.

“Rowing Blazers is founded on the idea of community, and we serve as a platform for causes and movements that we believe in, so we are delighted to be working with a landlord that wholeheartedly supports our ethos.”

Image: Shaftesbury; Rowing Blazers in Seven Dials

Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director at Shaftesbury, added: “We are excited to welcome Rowing Blazers to Seven Dials for their first UK store opening. To have this international brand join the destination is a credit to the authentic and eclectic style found throughout Seven Dials and will add to our already diverse offering in the lead up to Christmas.

“As well as growing the retail appeal of the area, Rowing Blazers has been strategically positioned to strengthen the existing character of Earlham Street as the home of contemporary design, fashion and lifestyle.”

Rowing Blazers joins independent British knitwear brand, Warm and Wonderful, who have also opened their debut pop-up at 55 Monmouth Street in Seven Dials.

Image: Shaftesbury; Rowing Blazers in Seven Dials