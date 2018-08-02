Royal Mail to enhance online delivery services

Royal Mail has announced plans to introduce key enhancements to its tracked services to improve its online shopping delivery experience for both retailers and online shoppers.

The new enhancements include e-mail and SMS notifications that will specify the address of the neighbour where items have been left when customers are not at home, to make it easier for online shoppers to know where their deliveries have been left.

Other changes will include an electronic version of the “something for you” card, which will provide online shoppers with email and SMS notifications about their items if they are not at home when the item is delivered, as well as allow customers to collect items from customer service points using their mobile devices or rearrange delivery without needing the physical card that will still be posted through the door.

This improvements come after research conducted by Royal Mail which found that 62 percent of people think it is important to receive updates on the progress of their items throughout its delivery journey.

Royal Mail said in a statement on its website: “The changes give retailers and their customers more information on the delivery progress of the items they ordered. They are also designed to give greater convenience to recipients by making it easier to locate and pick up undelivered items if they are not at home.”