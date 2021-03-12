Royal Mail to trial Sunday parcel deliveries

Royal Mail is to launch a Sunday parcel delivery service for major retailers as the British postal service eyes a seven-day delivery week to cater to customer demand.

In the coming weeks, a number of retail brands will trial the new service across the UK, while additional retailers are in talks to join the roll-out.

The shift of shoppers to online channels has been turbocharged this year due to the pandemic, with the Royal Mail delivering a record 496 million parcels in the third quarter ending 27 December 2020.

The company is also in the process of creating its second and largest parcel hub in Daventry in the Midlands which once completed will have the capacity to process over one million parcels each day.

Nick Landon, the chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said the new service comes as consumer demand for Sunday deliveries has grown during the pandemic.

He said in a release: “We always listen to our customers, both senders and recipients, and the ask here was clear: we love what you do Monday to Saturday, so please do the same on a Sunday. So that’s what we’re doing, as quickly as possible so we can offer it to more and more customers across the course of this year. It’s another really exciting change delivered by our trusted people and network.”